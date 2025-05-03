Helicopter Near-Misses at Reagan National: Safety Concerns and Calls for Action

Federal authorities have initiated an investigation after two flights aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to the close proximity of a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident occurred as air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines and Republic Airways to perform go-arounds due to a priority military air transport helicopter in the vicinity.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Army have joined the probe. In a statement, the Army explained that the helicopter was following FAA flight routes towards the Pentagon when directed to conduct a 'go-around' procedure. This situation led to the issuing of a 'go-around' to two civilian aircraft to avoid airspace conflict.

The incident has sparked criticism from officials, including Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz, who expressed concern over the ongoing safety risks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged the curtailment of unnecessary helicopter operations near the airport, suggesting alternative transportation for military officials in the congested airspace. Investigations into past similar incidents have emphasized the need for stringent safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)