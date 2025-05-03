Left Menu

Helicopter Near-Misses at Reagan National: Safety Concerns and Calls for Action

Federal investigators are examining two incidents where flights aborted landings at Reagan National due to proximity with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. This comes following past collisions, highlighting ongoing safety violations and prompting calls for reduced helicopter traffic in sensitive airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 08:30 IST
Helicopter Near-Misses at Reagan National: Safety Concerns and Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal authorities have initiated an investigation after two flights aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to the close proximity of a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident occurred as air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines and Republic Airways to perform go-arounds due to a priority military air transport helicopter in the vicinity.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Army have joined the probe. In a statement, the Army explained that the helicopter was following FAA flight routes towards the Pentagon when directed to conduct a 'go-around' procedure. This situation led to the issuing of a 'go-around' to two civilian aircraft to avoid airspace conflict.

The incident has sparked criticism from officials, including Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz, who expressed concern over the ongoing safety risks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged the curtailment of unnecessary helicopter operations near the airport, suggesting alternative transportation for military officials in the congested airspace. Investigations into past similar incidents have emphasized the need for stringent safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025