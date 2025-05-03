Left Menu

BSM Dnyananand School Triumphs as 2025's Most Emerging School

Recognized for its innovative educational contributions, BSM Dnyananand School in Thane received the 2025 Most Emerging School accolade at the ArdorComm Educational Summit in Bhubaneswar. Principal Anjali R. Pandey was also honored as Outstanding Principal of the Year, highlighting the institution's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:46 IST
BSM Dnyananand School, Thane, Shines at ArdorComm Educational Summit & Awards 2025. Image Credit: ANI
BSM Dnyananand School, located in Thane, has proudly been named the Most Emerging School of the Year 2025 at the esteemed ArdorComm Educational Summit & Awards in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This recognition underscores the institution's significant role in advancing innovative educational practices.

The school's Principal, Anjali R. Pandey, was celebrated as the Outstanding Principal of the Year. Her leadership was applauded by educators nationwide for fostering academic excellence and supporting young minds. The ArdorComm Awards are renowned for highlighting impactful efforts and advancements in the education sector.

Upon receiving the award, Pandey attributed the accomplishment to the collective dedication of teachers, parents, and students. She expressed that the honor is a motivator to continue nurturing curiosity, creativity, and character, which are seen as the pillars of education by the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

