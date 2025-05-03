Left Menu

Smoke Scare Aboard Jaipur-Jodhpur Express Prompts Quick Response

Passengers aboard the Jaipur-Jodhpur intercity express were alarmed when smoke emanated from the train's engine near Gotan railway station in Nagaur district. The incident was due to engine overheating. After an hour-long halt, the engine was replaced, and the train resumed its journey to Jodhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:01 IST
  • India

Passengers on the Jaipur-Jodhpur intercity express were startled on Saturday when smoke began billowing from the engine as the train approached Gotan railway station in Nagaur district.

Fortunately, the incident did not escalate, and after the engine was replaced, the train continued its route to Jodhpur.

North Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Capt Shashi Kiran, explained that the smoke resulted from engine overheating. The train was delayed by nearly an hour as the issue was resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

