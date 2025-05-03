Smoke Scare Aboard Jaipur-Jodhpur Express Prompts Quick Response

Passengers on the Jaipur-Jodhpur intercity express were startled on Saturday when smoke began billowing from the engine as the train approached Gotan railway station in Nagaur district.

Fortunately, the incident did not escalate, and after the engine was replaced, the train continued its route to Jodhpur.

North Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Capt Shashi Kiran, explained that the smoke resulted from engine overheating. The train was delayed by nearly an hour as the issue was resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)