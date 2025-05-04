Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Betul

A fatal road accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of Arun Kakodia and his nephew Himanshu after their motorcycle was hit by a truck. The incident left Himanshu's father, Babulal, severely injured. Local police are investigating the tragedy that occurred near Jhallar village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident unfolded in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the untimely deaths of a 30-year-old man and his 10-year-old nephew. The victims, riding on a motorcycle, were struck by a truck in a tragic incident near Jhallar village, approximately 35 kilometers from the district's central hub.

According to Surendra Verma, the in-charge of the District Hospital police post, Arun Kakodia and his nephew Himanshu suffered fatal injuries upon impact, leaving Himanshu's father, Babulal, critically injured. Babulal was immediately rushed to the district hospital for urgent medical care.

The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, which has left the community grieving. Case proceedings are underway as police work to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

