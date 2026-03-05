Delhi High Court Upholds Disciplinary Penalty Against DANICS Officer

The High Court of Delhi has upheld disciplinary measures against a Selection Grade officer of DANICS, dismissing his plea to overturn the penalty imposed on him for alleged misconduct in a 2016 land acquisition case. The court aligned with the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision, refusing further interference.

The disciplinary actions stem from the officer's order in 2016, when, as Land Acquisition Collector, he authorized a refund exceeding ₹3.26 crore, prematurely terminating acquisition proceedings. His order, issued post-transfer and amidst procedural deviations, led to an inquiry resulting in a pay reduction and halted promotions.

The Court highlighted the officer's absence of justification for the delayed petition filing, emphasizing that a fresh cause of action was not established by the CAT's earlier dismissal or the subsequent representation rejection. The ruling concluded there was no procedural error warranting interference, thereby affirming previous penalties.