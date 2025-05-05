New International Airport in Sikkim: A Boost for Tourism

In a move to significantly bolster Sikkim's tourism sector, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale revealed plans for the development of a new airport in the state. This announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday, where Athawale emphasized the commitment of the Centre to foster overall progress in Sikkim.

Athawale lauded Sikkim's remarkable strides in tourism, attributing much of the success to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's leadership. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment commended the efforts in the state and highlighted the Northeast's advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

The state BJP has voiced the need for an all-weather international airport in Sikkim, as the current Pakyong airport frequently suffers from visibility issues, leading to prolonged service disruptions. The new facility aims to address these challenges and further drive the region's tourism activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)