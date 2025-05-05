New International Airport in Sikkim: A Boost for Tourism
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced plans for a new airport in Sikkim to enhance tourism. He praised the state's progress under PM Modi and CM Prem Singh Tamang. The current Pakyong airport suffers from low visibility issues, spurring calls for a reliable international facility.
- Country:
- India
In a move to significantly bolster Sikkim's tourism sector, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale revealed plans for the development of a new airport in the state. This announcement was made during a press conference on Sunday, where Athawale emphasized the commitment of the Centre to foster overall progress in Sikkim.
Athawale lauded Sikkim's remarkable strides in tourism, attributing much of the success to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's leadership. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment commended the efforts in the state and highlighted the Northeast's advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.
The state BJP has voiced the need for an all-weather international airport in Sikkim, as the current Pakyong airport frequently suffers from visibility issues, leading to prolonged service disruptions. The new facility aims to address these challenges and further drive the region's tourism activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Announced Relief Measures for Fire-Hit Farmers
Odisha's Inclusive Outreach: Chief Minister's Public Grievance Hearings Expand Regionally
Determination and Resilience: A Journey from Student to Chief Minister
Manipur Ex-Chief Minister Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Attack: A Stand Against Terrorism
Meghalaya Chief Minister to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral at Vatican