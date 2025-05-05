Azad Engineering Secures $53.5 Million Long-Term Contract with GE Vernova

Azad Engineering, a pioneering force in precision engineering, has inked a significant $53.5 million extended supply contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit, covering a period until 2030. This strategic agreement was announced in Hyderabad and comes on the heels of the recent inauguration of Azad's state-of-the-art lean manufacturing facility in Tunikibollaram, India.

Under this additional contract, Azad Engineering is set to manufacture and deliver advanced rotating and stationary Airfoils for industries across nuclear, industrial, and thermal power sectors. The deal further solidifies Azad's longstanding partnership with GE Vernova, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to delivering high-performance parts for cutting-edge turbine systems crucial for global power generation.

Azad Engineering's strategic focus on expanding manufacturing prowess is evidenced by significant investments to bolster their position as key players in the precision manufacturing domain across aerospace, defense, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Founded in 2008 by Rakesh Chopdar, Azad Engineering continues to leverage cutting-edge technology, ensuring it stands at the vanguard of global precision manufacturing excellence.

