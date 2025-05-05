Left Menu

Azad Engineering Secures $53.5 Million Long-Term Contract with GE Vernova

Azad Engineering has signed a $53.5 million long-term supply contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services, ensuring the supply of precision components until 2030. This agreement showcases Azad's strategic partnership with global OEMs, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and high-quality manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST
Azad Engineering Secures $53.5 Million Long-Term Contract with GE Vernova
AZAD Engineering Signs a $53.5 Million Additional Long-Term Supply Contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Engineering, a pioneering force in precision engineering, has inked a significant $53.5 million extended supply contract with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services business unit, covering a period until 2030. This strategic agreement was announced in Hyderabad and comes on the heels of the recent inauguration of Azad's state-of-the-art lean manufacturing facility in Tunikibollaram, India.

Under this additional contract, Azad Engineering is set to manufacture and deliver advanced rotating and stationary Airfoils for industries across nuclear, industrial, and thermal power sectors. The deal further solidifies Azad's longstanding partnership with GE Vernova, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to delivering high-performance parts for cutting-edge turbine systems crucial for global power generation.

Azad Engineering's strategic focus on expanding manufacturing prowess is evidenced by significant investments to bolster their position as key players in the precision manufacturing domain across aerospace, defense, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Founded in 2008 by Rakesh Chopdar, Azad Engineering continues to leverage cutting-edge technology, ensuring it stands at the vanguard of global precision manufacturing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025