La Americana Gourmet Launches Zero Maida Protein and Ragi Millet Bread for Health-Conscious Consumers

In an effort to meet the rising demand for nutritious bakery options, La Americana Gourmet has introduced two groundbreaking products: Zero Maida Protein Bread and Zero Maida Ragi Millet Bread. These new offerings are designed for health-conscious individuals seeking natural ingredient-based alternatives.

Zero Maida Protein Bread is rich in protein, with each loaf providing 40g, thereby satisfying 25% of daily protein needs in just four slices. Free from maida, added emulsifiers, and palm oil, it fulfills nutritional requirements without compromising on taste or quality. Meanwhile, Ragi Millet Bread incorporates ancient grains, offering dietary fiber, calcium, and essential nutrients without refined sugars or preservatives.

Amrinder Singh, Director at Bonn Group, expressed confidence in the consumers' modern dietary preferences, stating, 'Our new breads are crafted to deliver both nutrition and flavor to our discerning customers.' Currently available across Northern India, La Americana Gourmet products continue to redefine clean eating standards in the bakery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)