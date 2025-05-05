Left Menu

Mahindra Surges as New Number Two in India's Car Market

Maruti Suzuki India's share in the domestic car market fell below 40% in April, allowing Mahindra & Mahindra to climb to the second position. Hyundai dropped to fourth place, while Tata Motors maintained its third position. The passenger vehicle market showed a slight growth of 1.55% year-on-year.

Updated: 05-05-2025 15:20 IST
  • India

In a significant shift within India's automotive industry, Maruti Suzuki India's market dominance has waned for the first time in years, as its share slipped below 40% in April. The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations' (FADA) latest data reveals that Mahindra & Mahindra has surged ahead to become the second-largest player.

Once the steadfast runner-up, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) now finds itself demoted to the fourth position, with Tata Motors holding steady in third. April's passenger vehicle sales saw a modest growth of 1.55% from the previous year, totaling 3,49,939 units against 3,44,594 in April 2024.

This market shake-up highlights Mahindra's rising prominence, driven by booming SUV sales. The company's market share reached 13.83%, overtaking Hyundai's 12.47% market share. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki remains in first place, though its reduced share reflects the growing competition in India's dynamic auto market.

