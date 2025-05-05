Left Menu

Volkswagen's Strategic Leadership Shift in India

Volkswagen Group's Indian branch welcomes Ashish Gupta as Skoda India's Brand Director and Nitin Kohli for Volkswagen Passenger Cars. This move emphasizes the company's dedication to local leadership and a robust growth strategy in India, with Gupta and Kohli bringing extensive industry experience to their new roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:38 IST
Volkswagen's Strategic Leadership Shift in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Volkswagen Group's Indian subsidiary, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, announced significant leadership appointments on Monday as part of a strategic move to enhance its brand presence in India. Ashish Gupta has been named Brand Director of Skoda India and Nitin Kohli as Brand Director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars, effective from May 1.

Gupta transitions to his new role from Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India, succeeding Petr Janeba. Kohli moves from a senior position at Audi India, indicating a reshuffle aimed at harnessing their expertise for future growth. The appointments highlight Volkswagen's focus on cultivating local leadership and strengthening market strategies.

Piyush Arora, CEO and Managing Director at SAVWIPL, underscored the importance of localization in their growth plans, noting that Gupta and Kohli's experience positions them ideally for steering the brands towards continued success in the Indian market. The leadership changes are part of a broader initiative to enhance the company's agility and meet evolving customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025