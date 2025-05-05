Volkswagen's Strategic Leadership Shift in India

Volkswagen Group's Indian subsidiary, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, announced significant leadership appointments on Monday as part of a strategic move to enhance its brand presence in India. Ashish Gupta has been named Brand Director of Skoda India and Nitin Kohli as Brand Director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars, effective from May 1.

Gupta transitions to his new role from Volkswagen Passenger Cars in India, succeeding Petr Janeba. Kohli moves from a senior position at Audi India, indicating a reshuffle aimed at harnessing their expertise for future growth. The appointments highlight Volkswagen's focus on cultivating local leadership and strengthening market strategies.

Piyush Arora, CEO and Managing Director at SAVWIPL, underscored the importance of localization in their growth plans, noting that Gupta and Kohli's experience positions them ideally for steering the brands towards continued success in the Indian market. The leadership changes are part of a broader initiative to enhance the company's agility and meet evolving customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)