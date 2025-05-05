Maharashtra's Industrialists Push for Competitive Electricity and GST Tribunal

Small-scale industrialists in the Marathwada region are making a fervent plea for more competitive electricity rates in Maharashtra. During a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, they also tabled a demand for a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a growing industrial hub.

In a meeting led by President Arjun Gaikwad of the Marathwada Association for Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the delegation stressed that other states offer cheaper electricity, positioning it as a crucial element for regional competitiveness. They urged the implementation of a GST tribunal to better manage taxation in the burgeoning industrial landscape.

The group also listed demands including a new ring road to link key industrial areas, initiating construction on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune expressway with connections to the Chakan industrial area, enhanced policing for the Waluj industrial zone, and vigilance against misuse of RTI laws and extortion attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)