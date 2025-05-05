Left Menu

Maharashtra's Industrialists Push for Competitive Electricity and GST Tribunal

Industrialists from Marathwada, Maharashtra are advocating for competitive electricity rates and a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The MASSIA delegation, led by President Arjun Gaikwad, met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, emphasizing the need for infrastructure improvements like a new expressway and industrial policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:08 IST
Maharashtra's Industrialists Push for Competitive Electricity and GST Tribunal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Small-scale industrialists in the Marathwada region are making a fervent plea for more competitive electricity rates in Maharashtra. During a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, they also tabled a demand for a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a growing industrial hub.

In a meeting led by President Arjun Gaikwad of the Marathwada Association for Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the delegation stressed that other states offer cheaper electricity, positioning it as a crucial element for regional competitiveness. They urged the implementation of a GST tribunal to better manage taxation in the burgeoning industrial landscape.

The group also listed demands including a new ring road to link key industrial areas, initiating construction on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune expressway with connections to the Chakan industrial area, enhanced policing for the Waluj industrial zone, and vigilance against misuse of RTI laws and extortion attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025