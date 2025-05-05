Maharashtra's Industrialists Push for Competitive Electricity and GST Tribunal
Industrialists from Marathwada, Maharashtra are advocating for competitive electricity rates and a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The MASSIA delegation, led by President Arjun Gaikwad, met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, emphasizing the need for infrastructure improvements like a new expressway and industrial policing.
Small-scale industrialists in the Marathwada region are making a fervent plea for more competitive electricity rates in Maharashtra. During a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, they also tabled a demand for a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a growing industrial hub.
In a meeting led by President Arjun Gaikwad of the Marathwada Association for Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the delegation stressed that other states offer cheaper electricity, positioning it as a crucial element for regional competitiveness. They urged the implementation of a GST tribunal to better manage taxation in the burgeoning industrial landscape.
The group also listed demands including a new ring road to link key industrial areas, initiating construction on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune expressway with connections to the Chakan industrial area, enhanced policing for the Waluj industrial zone, and vigilance against misuse of RTI laws and extortion attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pipeline Project to Transform Water Supply in Marathwada
Crisis in Marathwada: Rising Farmer Suicides Amid Financial Strain
Ajit Pawar Welcomes New Members to NCP, Promises Non-Discriminatory Approach
Ajit Pawar's Zero Tolerance For Administrative Laxity
Ajit Pawar: The CM Dream Amidst Political Turbulence