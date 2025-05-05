Left Menu

Mumbai Traffic Crackdown: Thousands of Driver Licenses Face Suspension

The Mumbai traffic police are set to suspend over 28,800 taxi and autorickshaw drivers' licenses for refusing short-distance trips. A recent drive from April 18 to May 2 penalized 48,417 drivers for various traffic violations, recovering Rs 40.25 lakh in fines.

Updated: 05-05-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mumbai traffic police have launched an extensive crackdown against taxi and autorickshaw drivers, leading to the potential suspension of over 28,800 licenses. The disciplinary action is targeted at drivers who refused to undertake short-distance trips, officials confirmed on Monday.

Between April 18 and May 2, a special drive focused on identifying traffic violations among taxi and autorickshaw drivers. As a result, 48,417 drivers received challans for a range of offenses, including improper uniform adherence, driving without valid documentation, and exceeding vehicle passenger limits.

Punitive measures have already led to a substantial collection of Rs 40.25 lakh in fines. The ongoing process aims to curb negative practices and enhance commuter convenience and safety within Mumbai, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

