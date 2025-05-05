Oil Market Correction Ignites Surge in Stocks
Shares of oil refineries and marketing firms spiked as global crude prices saw a sharp drop on Monday. Brent crude fell to USD 59.05, boosting refining margins and positively impacting stocks in aviation and paints sectors. This resulted in Indian indices gaining significant ground.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares in oil refineries and marketing firms soared on Monday following a significant downturn in global crude oil prices.
The decline saw Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fall 1.45 percent to USD 60.40 a barrel, with morning trade figures showing a further dip to USD 59.05 a barrel. This created a buying frenzy, boosting stocks in the oil and gas sector.
This trend was mirrored in aviation and paints industries, as falling crude prices improved refining margins and profitability, signaling positive momentum in the market overall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- oil
- refineries
- Brent crude
- stocks
- global crude
- aviation
- paints
- profits
- market
- Indian indices
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aviation Officer's Road Rage Incident Sparks Investigation
Aviation Safety Takes Flight: Minister Naidu's Landmark Visit to Air India
Tragic Aviation Crash in Amreli: Trainee Pilot Loses Life
Indian Aviation Poised for Moderate Growth Amidst Cost Challenges
Aviation regulator DGCA asks airlines to increase flights connecting Srinagar to bring back tourists.