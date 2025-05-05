Electric Buses Revolutionize Delhi Commutes

In a strategic move to boost last-mile connectivity, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to deploy electric, air-conditioned buses on routes connecting to Namo Bharat stations in Delhi.

This new integration under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) Bus Scheme has rolled out on select routes, including New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, enhancing public transport accessibility. The initiative features specific routes, such as New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Anand Vihar ISBT, where eco-friendly buses operate from early morning until night.

The initiative bolsters NCRTC's eco-friendly travel objectives, alongside the presence of e-rickshaws and services like Rapido. It also supports sustainable urban mobility, aiming to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution. Currently, an 11-station, 55-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is operational, with full activation of the 82-km corridor expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)