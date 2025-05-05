Left Menu

Electric Buses Revolutionize Delhi Commutes

The NCRTC and DTC have introduced electric air-conditioned buses in Delhi to enhance last-mile connectivity to Namo Bharat stations. This initiative, part of the DEVI Bus Scheme, aims to promote eco-friendly travel and reduce congestion, with several routes operational for public convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:12 IST
Electric Buses Revolutionize Delhi Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost last-mile connectivity, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to deploy electric, air-conditioned buses on routes connecting to Namo Bharat stations in Delhi.

This new integration under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) Bus Scheme has rolled out on select routes, including New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, enhancing public transport accessibility. The initiative features specific routes, such as New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Anand Vihar ISBT, where eco-friendly buses operate from early morning until night.

The initiative bolsters NCRTC's eco-friendly travel objectives, alongside the presence of e-rickshaws and services like Rapido. It also supports sustainable urban mobility, aiming to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution. Currently, an 11-station, 55-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is operational, with full activation of the 82-km corridor expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025