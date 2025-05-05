Arunachal Pradesh Hikes Dearness Allowance for Government Employees

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has unveiled a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), resulting in a new rate of 55% of basic pay and pension. This decision, effective from January 1, 2025, was announced on Monday.

The hike is set to benefit a broad spectrum of employees, including All India Services officers posted under the state's jurisdiction, central employees deputed to Arunachal Pradesh, state government staff, and pensioners. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) disclosed that the enhancement aims to alleviate financial stress for government employees due to inflation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the state's commitment to its employees' welfare, noting that arrears from January to April will be settled in cash, and the revised rates will appear in monthly payments starting May. The CMO projected a financial implication of approximately Rs 73.22 crore over 14 months, with Rs 5.23 crore spent monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)