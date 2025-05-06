Left Menu

OpenAI: Balancing Profit and Mission

OpenAI announced it will remain under the control of its nonprofit parent while restructuring its for-profit arm to raise more capital. This comes after criticism and a lawsuit from Elon Musk. The company plans to become a public benefit corporation, hoping to balance profit with social good.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:00 IST
OpenAI: Balancing Profit and Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI revealed on Monday its decision to stay under the nonprofit umbrella, as it seeks to modify its for-profit arm to attract more investment in the competitive AI sector. This follows significant criticism, including a lawsuit from Elon Musk, accusing the firm of deviating from its original mission.

The company stated that the choice for nonprofit control came after consultations with civic leaders and discussions with representatives from California and Delaware. OpenAI plans to collaborate with major investor Microsoft as well as regulators and newly appointed nonprofit commissioners to finalize the restructuring process, which was initially outlined in December.

While the adjustment aims to enable OpenAI to raise more capital, concerns have arisen regarding the equitable allocation of assets between its nonprofit and for-profit arms. The company's leadership assures that the structure will remain closely aligned with its current form, with the nonprofit continuing to oversee the public benefit corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025