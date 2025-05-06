TCS Delivers Full QVA to Major Workforce Amid Quarterly Revenue Rise

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it compensated over 70% of its workforce with the full Quarterly Variable Allowance (QVA) for the recent quarter from January to March.

The firm specified that the QVA for other employees is adjusted in alignment with the performance of their specific business units, adhering to standard company policy.

Furthermore, despite recording a 1.7% decrease in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore due to margin contraction, TCS's revenues surged to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 5.3% year-on-year increase. The decision to defer annual wage hikes for its workforce of over 6 lakh was attributed to ongoing economic uncertainties.

