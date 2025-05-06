AVP Infracon Surges Ahead with Impressive Financial Growth in FY25
AVP Infracon Limited announced robust financial results for H2 FY25 and the full year, showcasing an 80.43% growth in standalone revenue. With strong gains in EBITDA and net profit, the company enhances its leadership in infrastructure, capitalizing on a diverse project portfolio across India, including key government contracts.
AVP Infracon Limited, a rapidly evolving player in India's infrastructure sector, unveiled its audited financial results for the second half of fiscal year 2025, concluding on March 31. The company reported a remarkable performance, strengthening its foothold in the infrastructure domain with exceptional financial figures.
The standalone financial highlights reveal an impressive 80.43% increase in total revenue, amounting to Rs 272.45 crore, alongside a noteworthy 76.91% surge in EBITDA, recorded at Rs 59.07 crore. Net profits reached Rs 33.10 crore, reflecting an 80.97% year-on-year growth, while earnings per share (EPS) advanced by 31.97%, reaching Rs 13.25. On a consolidated basis, revenue peaked at Rs 292.81 crore, marking an 82.02% increase from the previous fiscal year.
AVP Infracon's operational success stems from a diverse and expansive project portfolio across Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. With a client base focused on government sectors such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the company leverages a fleet of advanced machinery for efficient delivery of projects encompassing roads, highways, and more.
