AVP Infracon Surges Ahead with Impressive Financial Growth in FY25

AVP Infracon Limited announced robust financial results for H2 FY25 and the full year, showcasing an 80.43% growth in standalone revenue. With strong gains in EBITDA and net profit, the company enhances its leadership in infrastructure, capitalizing on a diverse project portfolio across India, including key government contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:26 IST
AVP Infracon FY25 Financial Highlights. Image Credit: ANI
AVP Infracon Limited, a rapidly evolving player in India's infrastructure sector, unveiled its audited financial results for the second half of fiscal year 2025, concluding on March 31. The company reported a remarkable performance, strengthening its foothold in the infrastructure domain with exceptional financial figures.

The standalone financial highlights reveal an impressive 80.43% increase in total revenue, amounting to Rs 272.45 crore, alongside a noteworthy 76.91% surge in EBITDA, recorded at Rs 59.07 crore. Net profits reached Rs 33.10 crore, reflecting an 80.97% year-on-year growth, while earnings per share (EPS) advanced by 31.97%, reaching Rs 13.25. On a consolidated basis, revenue peaked at Rs 292.81 crore, marking an 82.02% increase from the previous fiscal year.

AVP Infracon's operational success stems from a diverse and expansive project portfolio across Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. With a client base focused on government sectors such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the company leverages a fleet of advanced machinery for efficient delivery of projects encompassing roads, highways, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

