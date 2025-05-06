Left Menu

Dollar Falters Amid Trade Deal Doubts

The U.S. dollar faced pressure on Tuesday due to waning optimism over trade deals, leading to a decrease against several currencies including the Japanese yen. Meanwhile, Asian currencies experienced a surge, signaling potential shifts in global currency dynamics. Central banks' upcoming decisions are expected to impact these developments further.

Updated: 06-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:12 IST
On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar struggled as hopes for trade deals waned, causing a decrease against currencies like the Japanese yen. The dollar dropped 0.5% against the yen, and the euro and the pound both rose by 0.2%.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, indicated that the previous week's optimism around trade deals had diminished. She noted that the market might soon grow impatient and focus on warnings from companies about tariff-related economic damage.

Meanwhile, emerging Asian currencies continued to rise, highlighting potential shifts in currency dynamics. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady, while the Bank of England is likely to cut interest rates as Trump's tariffs impact global growth outlooks.

