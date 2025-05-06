Kajaria Ceramics Exits Plywood Business After Continued Losses
Kajaria Ceramics, a prominent tile manufacturer, announced its exit from the plywood sector due to persistent losses and lack of strategic alignment. The company reported steep declines in profit for the latest quarter, attributed to settlements and softened demand. Planned closure is expected by June 2025.
- Country:
- India
Kajaria Ceramics, a leading ceramic tile manufacturer, has announced its decision to exit the plywood business, citing persistent losses and a lack of strategic fit.
The company's board approved the discontinuation of operations for Kajaria Plywood, a wholly-owned subsidiary, due to ongoing financial challenges. The closure is expected by June 30, 2025, with full impairment of investments and loans amounting to Rs 112.38 crore.
In its latest financial results, Kajaria Ceramics reported a 58.6% drop in consolidated profit for the March quarter, largely due to settlements related to the plywood division. Despite a slight increase in revenue, the company faced challenges including muted demand and increased expenses.
