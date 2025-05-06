Left Menu

China Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin

China is set to impose anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India starting Wednesday. This decision follows an investigation revealing that Indian imports were being dumped, leading to significant harm to China's domestic industry. Cypermethrin is a key component in agricultural insecticides.

In a significant move, China announced on Tuesday that it will implement anti-dumping measures on cypermethrin imports from India. The new duties are to take effect starting Wednesday.

Used extensively in agriculture, cypermethrin is an essential ingredient in insecticides protecting crops like cotton, fruit trees, and vegetables. China's Ministry of Commerce pointed to findings from an investigation that revealed these imports were underpriced, undercutting local suppliers and causing material damage to the domestic industry.

With this step, China aims to shield its local producers from unfair competition posed by the underpriced imports. The official media reported that this measure is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a level playing field for domestic businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

