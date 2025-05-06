Left Menu

India-UK Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement

India has concluded its 16th Free Trade Agreement with the UK, aiming to boost bilateral trade. These agreements provide preferential market access to over 90 countries and involve reducing customs duties and non-tariff barriers. India continues to negotiate with multiple partners like the US, EU, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:04 IST
India-UK Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has successfully finalized its 16th Free Trade Agreement (FTA), this time partnering with the United Kingdom, in a strategic move aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment. This agreement is part of India's broader strategy to increase economic integration globally.

Since 2014, India has signed FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, and the EFTA, expanding its preferential relationships and providing zero-duty entry to markets in over 90 countries. These agreements help in expanding export markets, securing foreign investments, and providing a competitive edge internationally.

Currently, India is in ongoing negotiations for new trade agreements with nations including the US, EU, Oman, Peru, and Israel. Efforts for an agreement with Canada have been paused due to political considerations. FTAs, while eliminating or reducing tariffs, entail the payment of other domestic taxes, ensuring long-term benefits for the involved economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025