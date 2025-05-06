Left Menu

Historic Trade Pact: Britain and India's Economic Alliance

Britain and India have finalized a significant free trade agreement, anticipated to amplify bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds annually by 2040. The deal involves major tariff reductions on both sides, benefitting key industries like whisky, automotive, and textiles, and includes a social security arrangement for Indian workers in Britain.

Updated: 06-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:52 IST
The United Kingdom and India have concluded a landmark free trade agreement aimed at significantly boosting economic exchange and cooperation.

This new pact is envisioned to enhance bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds each year starting in 2040, establishing it as the most economically impactful deal signed by Britain post-Brexit.

Key provisions include substantial tariff reductions on British exports to India and vice versa, targeting sectors such as whisky, automotive, textiles, and more, alongside a social security agreement benefiting Indian workers temporarily stationed in the UK.

