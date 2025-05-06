Empowering Uttar Pradesh's MSMEs for Global Success: Yogi Adityanath's Vision
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urges MSMEs to upgrade and align with market needs. His directives include quality training, boosting exports, entrepreneurship, and local to global branding. With robust government schemes, MSMEs significantly contribute to state's economy by driving employment and exports.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the critical need for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to align themselves with the fast-evolving market demands. According to him, upgrading skills and capabilities is essential in ensuring the state's leading position as the largest MSME hub in India.
During a review meeting, Adityanath highlighted the importance of adopting a comprehensive strategy that focuses on quality training and entrepreneurship enhancement. He emphasized that government initiatives should drive job creation, boost exports, and promote the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local to Global' movements.
The Chief Minister also discussed the 'One District One Product' initiative, which supports traditional crafts and small industries through financial aid and training. He reiterated the need for close coordination with banks and ensuring adequate resources for aspiring young entrepreneurs under the 'CM Yuva' scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts
India's Footwear Export Industry Strides Ahead Amid Global Challenges
Mumbai Police Boosts Cybercrime Defense with FedEx and United Way Mumbai Training Initiative
Delhi Court Reserves Bail Verdict in AQIS Jharkhand Training Case
Morocco Leads 4th AU Training Cycle for African Election Observers in Rabat