Empowering Uttar Pradesh's MSMEs for Global Success: Yogi Adityanath's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urges MSMEs to upgrade and align with market needs. His directives include quality training, boosting exports, entrepreneurship, and local to global branding. With robust government schemes, MSMEs significantly contribute to state's economy by driving employment and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the critical need for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to align themselves with the fast-evolving market demands. According to him, upgrading skills and capabilities is essential in ensuring the state's leading position as the largest MSME hub in India.

During a review meeting, Adityanath highlighted the importance of adopting a comprehensive strategy that focuses on quality training and entrepreneurship enhancement. He emphasized that government initiatives should drive job creation, boost exports, and promote the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local to Global' movements.

The Chief Minister also discussed the 'One District One Product' initiative, which supports traditional crafts and small industries through financial aid and training. He reiterated the need for close coordination with banks and ensuring adequate resources for aspiring young entrepreneurs under the 'CM Yuva' scheme.

