India-UK FTA: A Game Changer for Indian Exporters

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to immensely benefit Indian exporters by enhancing their market presence in the UK. Industry leaders highlight its potential to drive trade toward a USD 100 billion target by 2030, impacting sectors like FMCG, healthcare, and innovation-driven enterprises.

Industry bodies have expressed optimism as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to benefit Indian exporters significantly in an uncertain global climate, enhancing their UK market presence.

The agreement promises to invigorate sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, and innovation-led businesses, driving trade towards a USD 100 billion target by 2030.

Business leaders commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting the FTA's role in establishing India as a key global economic player and fostering a strategic partnership with the UK.

