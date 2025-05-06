Left Menu

Argentina's Peso Revolution: Exchange Rates Converge Amid Fiscal Changes

Argentina's official and black market exchange rates have converged after six years of disparity due to capital controls. Under President Javier Milei, the central bank lifted restrictions, leading to economic reforms. The focus now shifts to rebuilding foreign currency reserves amidst an influx of agricultural exports.

Argentina's exchange rate landscape is undergoing a seismic shift as the official peso and the black market rates align for the first time in nearly six years. This convergence follows the easing of strict capital controls that fostered numerous parallel rates for currency exchanges.

The official exchange rate now surpasses the black market rate, marking a significant reversal from recent years when dollar access was limited, leading to inflated parallel market prices. The economic overhaul under President Javier Milei involves tight monetary policies aimed at shrinking a substantial deficit and curbing high inflation.

Attention is now focused on the central bank's ability to replenish foreign currency reserves, recently bolstered by a $12 billion IMF loan. The nation anticipates a wave of dollar inflows from the upcoming soy and corn export season, which may affect the peso's value against the new trading band.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

