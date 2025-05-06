Left Menu

India-UK FTA: A Game-Changing Trade Deal for Global Integration

The recently concluded India-UK free trade agreement is hailed as a 'game changer' and the most comprehensive trade deal by India, promising enhanced economic growth and global integration. It aims to boost export opportunities across various sectors and benefit Indian workers, farmers, and innovators.

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK represents a monumental milestone, described as a 'game changer' by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. This agreement is the most comprehensive trade arrangement India has entered, setting a new gold standard for future engagements.

The pact holds potential to drive rapid economic growth and further integrate India into the global economy, as stated by Barthwal. It is expected to have a favorable impact on manufacturing in both labor and technology-intensive sectors.

According to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the agreement sets an unprecedented benchmark for equitable trade between two major economies, benefiting various facets of India's economy, from farmers to startups, while also focusing on people-centric and prosperous growth.

