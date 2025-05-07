Flight Suspension at Sanaa Airport: Aftermath of Israeli Strike
All flights to and from Sanaa International Airport are indefinitely suspended following significant damage from an Israeli airstrike. This was the second consecutive attack targeting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, amid escalated tensions between the group and Israel.
In a shocking development, all flights to and from Sanaa International Airport have been indefinitely suspended after extensive damage caused by an Israeli airstrike. The announcement was made by the airport's general director on Wednesday through a post on X.
On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike on Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, marking the second attack against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in as many days. The strikes come amidst a surge in tensions between Israel and the Houthi group.
The escalating conflict has drawn international attention, raising concerns over further disruptions in the region.
