Left Menu

Flight Suspension at Sanaa Airport: Aftermath of Israeli Strike

All flights to and from Sanaa International Airport are indefinitely suspended following significant damage from an Israeli airstrike. This was the second consecutive attack targeting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, amid escalated tensions between the group and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:19 IST
Flight Suspension at Sanaa Airport: Aftermath of Israeli Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking development, all flights to and from Sanaa International Airport have been indefinitely suspended after extensive damage caused by an Israeli airstrike. The announcement was made by the airport's general director on Wednesday through a post on X.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike on Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, marking the second attack against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in as many days. The strikes come amidst a surge in tensions between Israel and the Houthi group.

The escalating conflict has drawn international attention, raising concerns over further disruptions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025