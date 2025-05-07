Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel and Houthi Rebels Clash Over Regional Airstrikes

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in Yemen, targeting Houthi rebels after a missile attack near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. Three were killed, and the airport was disabled. The hostilities signify rising tensions, as the Houthis continue their support for Palestinians amidst conflict in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, marking its second attack on the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels within two days. The airstrike followed a Houthi missile landing near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, prompting a swift military response and resulting in three fatalities, reported Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

Israel issued a warning for civilians to evacuate the vicinity of Sanaa airport before the strike, aimed at dismantling Houthi infrastructure and subsequently disabling the airport. This incident has heightened tensions, with conflict intensifying since the onset of the Gaza war, exacerbated by the Houthi missile near Ben Gurion that led to airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the grave escalation in hostilities within the already fragile region. The attacks have led to heavy damage and operational suspensions at Sanaa's airport. The Houthi-controlled facility was reportedly a key base for weapon transfers. This ongoing conflict underscores Yemen's Houthis' alignment with Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' against Israeli interests, amidst growing regional instability.

