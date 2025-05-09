Tariff Talks Tangle: US-China Phone Call Controversy

In an escalating war of words, Beijing and Washington are embroiled over who initiated forthcoming trade talks amid soaring tariffs and market tension. As the two powerhouses prepare for a meeting in Switzerland, President Trump and Chinese officials hurdle contrasting statements.

The rhetorical skirmish underscores the battle for negotiating leverage. Analysts suggest this verbal jousting holds strategic importance in shaping public perceptions of dominance. Craig Singleton from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies suggests the dispute is a proxy for broader geopolitical positioning.

Former diplomat Daniel Russel highlights an ingrained preference in Chinese diplomacy to avoid the appearance of seeking concessions. With significant tariffs imposed on both sides, the stakes have heightened. Despite the back-and-forth, the real focus remains on the outcome of face-to-face talks this weekend.

