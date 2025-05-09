Aging Air Traffic Infrastructure Sparks FAA Communication Outages

In a developing story, a recent communications outage has caused significant disruptions at Newark Liberty airport, with Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control experiencing a 90-second blackout. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about aging infrastructure within the air traffic control network.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials confirmed the telecommunications glitch impacted radar displays early Friday, marking the second such occurrence in two weeks. In response, there are moves to expedite solutions, bolstered by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's proposal to channel substantial funds towards long-term fixes.

United Airlines, along with other carriers, is pushing for FAA-imposed flight limitations at Newark due to these issues. Meanwhile, legislative proponents are advocating for urgent investigations, as thousands of flights have faced delays and cancellations, stressing the need for immediate technological and staffing upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)