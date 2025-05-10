Left Menu

CISF Fortifies Security at Civil Airports with Enhanced Cargo Oversight

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has expanded its security coverage to include supervising cargo operations and baggage screening at 69 civil airports in India. This temporary measure, following a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directive, aims to strengthen security following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has temporarily expanded its role to include supervising cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening systems at 69 civil airports across India. This decision comes after a specific directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security in response to a terrorist incident in Pahalgam.

The enhanced security measure, aimed at fortifying the existing aviation security framework, will remain in place until May 18. Traditionally, the CISF is responsible for the safety of passengers and cabin baggage, while cargo operations are overseen by private security hired by airlines and airport operators.

The CISF will now also monitor airport operators' security staff and handle random checks and access control at these crucial facilities. This strategy aims to provide an additional layer of security in cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS), reinforcing overall airport security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

