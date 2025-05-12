Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard's Ambitious Partnership with Drydocks World to Revolutionize India's Maritime Sector

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Drydocks World are collaborating to establish ship repair and offshore fabrication hubs throughout India. This partnership follows an MoU signed during a visit from Dubai's Crown Prince. It aims to support India's maritime vision through innovation and skilled employment opportunities.

Updated: 12-05-2025 19:23 IST
Cochin Shipyard's Ambitious Partnership with Drydocks World to Revolutionize India's Maritime Sector
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is intensifying its collaboration with Drydocks World to create ship repair and offshore fabrication hubs across India.

Last month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Mumbai, coinciding with the visit of Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Present at the signing were DP World's Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and CSL's Chairman Madhu S Nair.

Moving the alliance forward, Drydocks World's CEO Captain Rado Antolovic led a team to CSL's Kochi facilities. They explored the Main Yard and other strategic sites to advance joint projects aligned with India's Maritime Vision 2030, aiming for a self-reliant maritime industry.

