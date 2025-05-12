Left Menu

Leh-Manali Highway Reopens, Strengthening Ladakh's Connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), restoring vital connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of India. The 475 km route, essential for military operations and local supplies, was cleared with significant efforts, including removing 15 feet of snow at high passes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:20 IST
Leh-Manali Highway Reopens, Strengthening Ladakh's Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) announced on Monday the reopening of the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), reconnecting Ladakh with the rest of India via Manali.

This strategic 475 km highway, crucial for the military and vital supplies, was made operational after being closed since November 2024 due to heavy snow.

Diligent efforts by BRO's snow clearance teams, battling up to 15 feet of snow, facilitated the reopening, ensuring smooth transit through high-altitude passes such as Tanglang La and Baralacha La.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025