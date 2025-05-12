Leh-Manali Highway Reopens, Strengthening Ladakh's Connectivity
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), restoring vital connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of India. The 475 km route, essential for military operations and local supplies, was cleared with significant efforts, including removing 15 feet of snow at high passes.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) announced on Monday the reopening of the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), reconnecting Ladakh with the rest of India via Manali.
This strategic 475 km highway, crucial for the military and vital supplies, was made operational after being closed since November 2024 due to heavy snow.
Diligent efforts by BRO's snow clearance teams, battling up to 15 feet of snow, facilitated the reopening, ensuring smooth transit through high-altitude passes such as Tanglang La and Baralacha La.
