Leh-Manali Highway Reopens, Strengthening Ladakh's Connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) announced on Monday the reopening of the Leh-Manali national highway (NH-3), reconnecting Ladakh with the rest of India via Manali.

This strategic 475 km highway, crucial for the military and vital supplies, was made operational after being closed since November 2024 due to heavy snow.

Diligent efforts by BRO's snow clearance teams, battling up to 15 feet of snow, facilitated the reopening, ensuring smooth transit through high-altitude passes such as Tanglang La and Baralacha La.

