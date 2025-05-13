Left Menu

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

The U.S. dollar surged following a trade truce between the United States and China, easing fears of a global recession. The agreement to reduce tariffs boosted global markets. The euro and yen weakened against the dollar, while Federal Reserve rate cut expectations were reduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:15 IST
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained ground on Tuesday after the United States and China announced a tariff truce, temporarily defusing trade tensions that had gripped global markets. The agreement brought a sigh of relief for investors who feared a prolonged trade war might spur a global economic slowdown.

Washington and Beijing agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days, triggering a surge in global stocks and a strengthening of the dollar against major currencies such as the yen and euro. Analysts noted that the U.S. administration's move suggests an awareness of economic impacts from tariffs.

In light of the trade truce, market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts have diminished. U.S. Treasury yields rose as optimism about the economic outlook intensified. Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency space, bitcoin and ether experienced significant price movements, buoyed by overall market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025