Thomas Cook India Ltd's Profits Ascend Amid Rising Travel Services

Thomas Cook India Ltd has announced a significant 13.5% rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 66 crore. This growth is primarily attributed to an uptick in demand for travel-related services.

Last year, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 58.17 crore in the same period. Alongside profit growth, total income from operations increased to Rs 2,022 crore, compared to Rs 1,692.61 crore the previous year.

Despite this financial boost, Thomas Cook India Ltd also reported an increase in total expenses, which rose to Rs 1,930.45 crore from Rs 1,631.92 crore. Additionally, the company confirmed that Mahesh Iyer has been reappointed as Managing Director and CEO, continuing to steer the company forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)