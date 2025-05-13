Left Menu

Ransomware Hits Marks & Spencer: E-Commerce Paralysis and Customer Data Breach

British retailer Marks & Spencer faces a cyber attack that has paralyzed its online operations for over three weeks. The attack, allegedly ransomware, resulted in the compromise of customer data, though no payment details were accessed. Efforts to restore operations continue alongside collaborations with cybersecurity experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:24 IST
Ransomware Hits Marks & Spencer: E-Commerce Paralysis and Customer Data Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British retail giant Marks & Spencer announced on Tuesday that a cyber attack has compromised personal customer information, crippling its online operations for over three weeks. While stores remain open, the attack has halted online orders since April 25, prompting a 15% drop in share prices since the Easter weekend.

Reports suggest M&S fell victim to a ransomware attack, where criminals infiltrate company systems, encrypt files, and demand ransom for control. The retailer clarified no payment or password details were accessed, promising to inform affected customers. Despite the disruption, no evidence indicates the data has been shared.

Assuring customers there's no need for immediate action, M&S said efforts are underway to restore normal operations, collaborating with cybersecurity experts, law enforcement, and government agencies. Financial impacts are mounting, with missed sales during warm May weather. Analysts predict a profit hit of at least £30 million, although cyber insurance may cover most of the losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025