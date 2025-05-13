IPO Green Light: Knowledge Realty Trust's Mega Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval for Knowledge Realty Trust's acquisition of entities associated with Blackstone and Sattva Group. This move sets the stage for KRT's upcoming IPO, slated to raise over Rs 6,200 crore.

Knowledge Realty Trust, supported by Sattva Group and Blackstone, has launched a strategy to monetize its substantial real estate portfolio. With plans to become India's largest REIT, the acquisition involves both direct and indirect stakes in several realty entities.

This new entity, focusing on commercial real estate and renewable energy sectors, strengthens KRT's position in India's realty market. The trust's extensive portfolio includes 48 million square feet of office space, with a high occupancy rate from multinational and global capability centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)