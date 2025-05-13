Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Soars with Five-Fold Profit Surge

Bharti Airtel reported a significant increase in net profit, rising fivefold to Rs 11,022 crore for the March 2025 quarter, driven by a tariff hike and a one-time tax benefit. The company also saw a 27% revenue increase, with a notable rise in mobile revenues and user base expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:48 IST
Bharti Airtel Soars with Five-Fold Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking financial performance, telecom giant Bharti Airtel has reported a fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This surge was largely driven by the effects of a tariff hike and a one-time tax benefit of Rs 5,913 crore.

Revenue from operations saw a sharp 27% increase, reaching Rs 47,876.2 crore compared to Rs 37,599.1 crore in the previous year. Airtel's focus on premium customers and a tariff repair led to a 20.6% rise in mobile revenues year-on-year, contributing significantly to this growth.

The company added 6.6 million smartphone users, achieving an industry-leading average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 245. Despite net debt increasing to Rs 2.03 lakh crore, Airtel's investment in expanding its network infrastructure reflects its commitment to enhancing customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025