Bharti Airtel Soars with Five-Fold Profit Surge

In a striking financial performance, telecom giant Bharti Airtel has reported a fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This surge was largely driven by the effects of a tariff hike and a one-time tax benefit of Rs 5,913 crore.

Revenue from operations saw a sharp 27% increase, reaching Rs 47,876.2 crore compared to Rs 37,599.1 crore in the previous year. Airtel's focus on premium customers and a tariff repair led to a 20.6% rise in mobile revenues year-on-year, contributing significantly to this growth.

The company added 6.6 million smartphone users, achieving an industry-leading average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 245. Despite net debt increasing to Rs 2.03 lakh crore, Airtel's investment in expanding its network infrastructure reflects its commitment to enhancing customer experience.

