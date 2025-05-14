Left Menu

Surviving Italy's Demographic Shift: Baby Product Manufacturer Turns to Elderly Market

The baby product manufacturing industry in northern Italy has faced severe declines due to plummeting birth rates and foreign competition. Only two companies survive in the Bergamo district, exploring diversification into products for Italy's aging population as birth rates hit record lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:36 IST
Surviving Italy's Demographic Shift: Baby Product Manufacturer Turns to Elderly Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern Italy's baby product industry, once a thriving sector, has dwindled to just two surviving manufacturers, as plummeting birth rates and foreign competition forced many businesses to close. Bergamo's manufacturer, Foppapedretti, credits its survival to diversification efforts, exploring opportunities in the market for products targeting Italy's growing elderly population.

Once a bustling hub with a dozen factories producing high chairs, cribs, and toys, the Bergamo district has seen a drastic decline as Italy's birth rates fell by over a third in the past two decades. Foppapedretti's early foresight into diversifying its manufacturing scope has been key to its endurance amidst an industry collapse, with plans to further branch into elderly products.

As Italy faces a birth rate crisis and aggressive competition from low-cost producers, efforts to address demographic challenges have become urgent. Many manufacturers are under immense pressure to adapt or face closure, as Italy's population not only shrinks but also ages significantly, with demographic trends favoring products for senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025