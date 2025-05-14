Surviving Italy's Demographic Shift: Baby Product Manufacturer Turns to Elderly Market

Northern Italy's baby product industry, once a thriving sector, has dwindled to just two surviving manufacturers, as plummeting birth rates and foreign competition forced many businesses to close. Bergamo's manufacturer, Foppapedretti, credits its survival to diversification efforts, exploring opportunities in the market for products targeting Italy's growing elderly population.

Once a bustling hub with a dozen factories producing high chairs, cribs, and toys, the Bergamo district has seen a drastic decline as Italy's birth rates fell by over a third in the past two decades. Foppapedretti's early foresight into diversifying its manufacturing scope has been key to its endurance amidst an industry collapse, with plans to further branch into elderly products.

As Italy faces a birth rate crisis and aggressive competition from low-cost producers, efforts to address demographic challenges have become urgent. Many manufacturers are under immense pressure to adapt or face closure, as Italy's population not only shrinks but also ages significantly, with demographic trends favoring products for senior citizens.

