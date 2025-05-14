Left Menu

Changi Airport's Terminal 5: Singapore's Leap into the Future of Air Travel

Singapore's Changi Airport has commenced construction on its fifth terminal to accommodate rising air travel demand in Asia post-pandemic. Set to open in the mid-2030s, the terminal will integrate a third runway and aims to connect Singapore to over 200 cities. Passenger capacity is expected to reach 50 million annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Changi Airport has begun construction on a fifth terminal, marking a significant expansion for one of the world's busiest airports. With international air travel rebounding in Asia, the new terminal is expected to meet growing demands and integrate a military-operated third runway by 2030.

Flag carrier Singapore Airlines will eventually consolidate its operations at the new terminal, which anticipates opening in the mid-2030s. Initially equipped to handle 50 million passengers annually, it aims to strengthen Singapore's global connectivity to over 200 cities, compared to the current 170.

Despite a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the terminal's design has been updated to suit post-pandemic travel needs. Forecasts from the International Air Transport Association suggest passenger numbers in Asia-Pacific could double by 2043, reinforcing the necessity for expanded capacity at regional air hubs like Changi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

