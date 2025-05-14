Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs BEVCO Warehouse: Massive Losses in Kerala

A massive fire at a state-run beverage warehouse in Thiruvalla caused an estimated loss between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Around 45,000 cases of liquor were destroyed. BEVCO managing director Harshita Attaluri announced an internal inquiry, while the police will conduct their investigation.

A devastating fire has engulfed a state-run beverage storage warehouse in Thiruvalla, causing financial damages estimated between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO). The conflagration, which struck on Tuesday night, obliterated approximately 45,000 cases of liquor.

Following a visit to the charred site, BEVCO's managing director Harshita Attaluri disclosed plans to run an internal examination regarding the fire. However, she emphasized that the primary inquiry would be conducted by police investigators. ''We will provide full support to the police,'' Attaluri confirmed to reporters.

The incident fortunately resulted in no casualties. The cause of the fire remains unidentified, pending a thorough police investigation to ascertain the origins of the blaze.

