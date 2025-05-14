Strained Ties: India's Trade Relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan Under Pressure

India's diplomatic and economic relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan are facing increased pressure following the two nations' vocal support for Pakistan. This development results from their condemnation of India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

The geopolitical tension has spurred calls across India for a boycott of Turkish goods and tourism. In response, prominent online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have issued advisories discouraging trips to Turkiye and Azerbaijan, reflecting the impact of geopolitical disputes on economic engagements.

Despite the present friction, trade between India and these countries accounts for a small fraction of India's global trade volume. The evolving situation raises questions about the future economic engagements between these countries, impacting exports, imports, and people's movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)