Railways Clamp Down on Catering Firm Over Stale Food Scandal
The Indian Railways penalized Brindavan Food Products, a catering firm supplying to railway services, with a Rs one lakh fine after stale and expired food materials were discovered. Reports revealed it lacked a commercial license and dumped waste improperly. Southern Railway has vowed to improve food quality and hygiene standards.
In a major crackdown, the Indian Railways has imposed a hefty fine of Rs one lakh on Brindavan Food Products after discovering stale and expired food supplies during an inspection. The catering firm, which serves the Vande Bharat Express train, was found breaching cleanliness and hygiene standards.
Further investigations revealed that Brindavan operated without a commercial license and lacked a Sewage Treatment Plant, according to the Kochi Corporation authorities. Southern Railway has emphasized its commitment to ensuring passengers continue to receive safe and hygienic meals during their travels.
Local officials have reported that the caterer improperly disposed of food waste into a nearby canal, leading to warnings and public complaints. The health department plans to shut down the unit for violating municipal regulations.
