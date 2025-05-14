Left Menu

Indian Tourists Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Geopolitical Stance

Indian travelers are canceling trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan after these countries expressed support for Pakistan in its recent conflict with India. This has resulted in a significant drop in bookings, with alternative travel destinations gaining popularity among Indian tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan during its recent dispute with India, a notable wave of Indian tourists is canceling their trips to the two popular vacation spots. Booking companies report a dramatic slump as holidaymakers look to alternative destinations.

The geopolitical tensions escalated following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which India alleges was orchestrated by Pakistan. Although a ceasefire has been reached, the reverberations continue to affect tourism trends.

With bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan plummeting by as much as 60% and cancellations surging, Indian travelers are rerouting their vacation plans to countries such as Georgia, Serbia, and Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

