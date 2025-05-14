Indian Tourists Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Geopolitical Stance

In response to Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan during its recent dispute with India, a notable wave of Indian tourists is canceling their trips to the two popular vacation spots. Booking companies report a dramatic slump as holidaymakers look to alternative destinations.

The geopolitical tensions escalated following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which India alleges was orchestrated by Pakistan. Although a ceasefire has been reached, the reverberations continue to affect tourism trends.

With bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan plummeting by as much as 60% and cancellations surging, Indian travelers are rerouting their vacation plans to countries such as Georgia, Serbia, and Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)