Maintenance Disruptions: Temporary Closure of National Highway 10

National Highway 10, a crucial thoroughfare connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong in West Bengal with Siliguri, is slated for temporary closure. An official statement from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) confirms that the road will be inaccessible on May 15, 17, and 19 for essential maintenance works.

The highway will be closed from 9 am to 6 pm on the specified dates, potentially impacting travel itineraries for tourists traversing the Siliguri-Gangtok corridor. Tourists and travelers planning routes to or from Sikkim should anticipate these closures and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Travelers are urged to consider alternative routes to mitigate disruptions. Planning ahead is recommended to ensure timely and uninterrupted journeys for those affected by this temporary suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)