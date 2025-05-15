Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects International Secures Orders Worth Rs 2,372 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International, along with its subsidiaries, has announced the acquisition of new orders totaling Rs 2,372 crore. These orders are primarily in the Power Transmission & Distribution sector across India and international markets, with additional contracts in the Buildings and Factories segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:05 IST
Kalpataru Projects International Secures Orders Worth Rs 2,372 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International has announced new orders worth Rs 2,372 crore through its primary and subsidiary companies. The orders encompass Power Transmission & Distribution within both Indian and global markets.

According to a company statement, additional contracts have been secured in the Buildings and Factories sector in India. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, stated that the T&D business orders will strengthen the company's stance in the rapidly expanding EPC markets in India, Nordics, and the Middle East.

The company, renowned for its proficiency in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, is executing projects across over 30 countries with a presence in 75 nations. KPIL is a major player in various sectors, including Power Transmission, Buildings & Factories, and Urban Mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025