Kalpataru Projects International Secures Orders Worth Rs 2,372 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International has announced new orders worth Rs 2,372 crore through its primary and subsidiary companies. The orders encompass Power Transmission & Distribution within both Indian and global markets.

According to a company statement, additional contracts have been secured in the Buildings and Factories sector in India. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, stated that the T&D business orders will strengthen the company's stance in the rapidly expanding EPC markets in India, Nordics, and the Middle East.

The company, renowned for its proficiency in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, is executing projects across over 30 countries with a presence in 75 nations. KPIL is a major player in various sectors, including Power Transmission, Buildings & Factories, and Urban Mobility.

