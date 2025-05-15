Kalpataru Projects International Secures Orders Worth Rs 2,372 Crore
Kalpataru Projects International, along with its subsidiaries, has announced the acquisition of new orders totaling Rs 2,372 crore. These orders are primarily in the Power Transmission & Distribution sector across India and international markets, with additional contracts in the Buildings and Factories segment.
According to a company statement, additional contracts have been secured in the Buildings and Factories sector in India. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, stated that the T&D business orders will strengthen the company's stance in the rapidly expanding EPC markets in India, Nordics, and the Middle East.
The company, renowned for its proficiency in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, is executing projects across over 30 countries with a presence in 75 nations. KPIL is a major player in various sectors, including Power Transmission, Buildings & Factories, and Urban Mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
