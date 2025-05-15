BLS E-Services Achieves Record Profit with Government Outsourcing Boost
BLS E-Services reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 17.3 crore for Q4 2025, showing a 58.7% year-on-year increase. The company's income nearly tripled due to higher transaction volumes and the inclusion of Aadifidelis. Partnerships with major banks and insurance firms contributed to growth.
BLS E-Services has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 17.3 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, marking a significant 58.7% increase year-on-year. The previous year's corresponding period showed a profit of Rs 10.9 crore.
The company's total income for the quarter almost tripled, reaching Rs 245.2 crore, compared to Rs 78.7 crore a year earlier, according to a company statement. The surge in income was attributed to heightened transaction volumes and values in the business correspondent sector and contributions from Aadifidelis, acquired in November 2024. EBITDA increased to Rs 25.4 crore from the previous year's Rs 16 crore in the same quarter.
Moreover, for the full fiscal year 2024-25, the company's profit after tax rose to Rs 58.8 crore from Rs 33.5 crore in the prior year. Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, highlighted the firm's best-ever financial performance, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in total income. Strategic partnerships with Canara Bank, SBI, MeraDoc, and insurance firms like SBI General and Aditya Birla Health accelerated growth.
