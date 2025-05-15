Left Menu

BLS E-Services Achieves Record Profit with Government Outsourcing Boost

BLS E-Services reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 17.3 crore for Q4 2025, showing a 58.7% year-on-year increase. The company's income nearly tripled due to higher transaction volumes and the inclusion of Aadifidelis. Partnerships with major banks and insurance firms contributed to growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:38 IST
BLS E-Services Achieves Record Profit with Government Outsourcing Boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

BLS E-Services has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 17.3 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, marking a significant 58.7% increase year-on-year. The previous year's corresponding period showed a profit of Rs 10.9 crore.

The company's total income for the quarter almost tripled, reaching Rs 245.2 crore, compared to Rs 78.7 crore a year earlier, according to a company statement. The surge in income was attributed to heightened transaction volumes and values in the business correspondent sector and contributions from Aadifidelis, acquired in November 2024. EBITDA increased to Rs 25.4 crore from the previous year's Rs 16 crore in the same quarter.

Moreover, for the full fiscal year 2024-25, the company's profit after tax rose to Rs 58.8 crore from Rs 33.5 crore in the prior year. Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, highlighted the firm's best-ever financial performance, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in total income. Strategic partnerships with Canara Bank, SBI, MeraDoc, and insurance firms like SBI General and Aditya Birla Health accelerated growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025