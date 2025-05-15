ITC Hotels Boosts Profit with Strong Revenue Growth
ITC Hotels Ltd reported a 19% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 257.85 crore for the March quarter, driven by increased revenues. The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,060.62 crore. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 749.81 crore. Yearly profits also showed significant growth.
ITC Hotels Ltd announced on Thursday a 19% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 257.85 crore for the March quarter. This growth was primarily due to elevated revenues.
For the same quarter in the previous year, the company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 216 crore, according to their regulatory filing.
The March quarter saw consolidated revenue from operations increase to Rs 1,060.62 crore, compared to Rs 1,015.4 crore in the same period last year. Total quarterly expenses rose slightly to Rs 749.81 crore from Rs 740.41 crore a year earlier.
