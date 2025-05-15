Tragedy on the Roads: Multiple Fatal Accidents in Uttar Pradesh
A series of tragic road accidents across Uttar Pradesh claimed at least 19 lives, including women and children. Major incidents occurred in Lucknow, Hardoi, Balrampur, and Sonbhadra, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to call for swift relief and medical assistance to the injured victims.
A tragic series of road accidents swept across Uttar Pradesh, claiming at least 19 lives, among them women and children, while leaving many others injured in districts including Lucknow, Hardoi, and Balrampur.
In a devastating incident near Lucknow, a private bus carrying 80 passengers caught fire, resulting in the death of five individuals, including two children. The blaze, attributed to a short circuit, quickly engulfed the bus as most passengers were asleep, leading to further injuries.
Hardoi district witnessed a fatal collision between an autorickshaw and a dumper truck, killing six people. Meanwhile, in Balrampur, a family returning from a wedding perished when a truck collided with their car. The spate of accidents prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to direct officials to expedite relief efforts.
